Burlington man arrested after allegedly stabbing person several times with several-inch-long knife
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of stabbing someone several times, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance Shield’s Mobile Home Park on N.C. 87 north in the Burlington area.
At the scene, officers learned a person was stabbed in the upper back and lower leg several times with a six- to seven-inch knife during a conflict.
The suspect ran away before deputies arrived.
Victims and witnesses could only identify the suspect as “Curt” or “Jim Bob.” He was described as a heavyset, bald white man with multiple tattoos.
Even with a K-9, deputies were unable to track him down.
Turning to Facebook, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the suspect as Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury, 35, of Burlington.
Irwin-Pillsbury was arrested Thursday in Guilford County and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.