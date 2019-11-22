Burlington man arrested after allegedly stabbing person several times with several-inch-long knife

Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man is accused of stabbing someone several times, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance Shield’s Mobile Home Park on N.C. 87 north in the Burlington area.

At the scene, officers learned a person was stabbed in the upper back and lower leg several times with a six- to seven-inch knife during a conflict.

The suspect ran away before deputies arrived.

Victims and witnesses could only identify the suspect as “Curt” or “Jim Bob.” He was described as a heavyset, bald white man with multiple tattoos.

Even with a K-9, deputies were unable to track him down.

Turning to Facebook, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the suspect as Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury, 35, of Burlington.

Irwin-Pillsbury was arrested Thursday in Guilford County and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

