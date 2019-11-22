Beware potential malware in public USB chargers, Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy protection and more

Posted 6:59 am, November 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses malware that can get onto your phone through USB charges in public places, Bumble Bee Foods which filed for bankruptcy protection and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show which will not happen this year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.