MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- One adult and one child were hit by a vehicle in Mocksville and taken to the hospital Friday, according to Mocksville police.

The two were hit near the intersection of West Depot Street and North Salisbury Street.

Officials with the Mocksville Police Department can not say if the injuries are life-threatening or not yet.

It is unclear if impairment or distraction are factors.