× 3 arrested, charged in High Point after officers find AK-47, 115 grams of marijuana; 1 charged with child abuse

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three people were arrested Thursday and are facing multiple charges after High Point police searched a home and found an Ak-47, 115 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Jah J. Carolina, 18, of High Point, Raven M. Townsend, 20, of High Point, and Davie L. Wade, 25, of High Point, were arrested after police went to an apartment at 300-A Brentwood Street around 9:30 p.m. because Carolina was wanted on charges of assault on a female, failure to appear in court and a probation violation.

As officers walked up to the apartment, multiple people tried to leave but were stopped by officers due to illegal items in plain view, the release says.

Officers applied for a search warrant and when they were granted it, they searched the apartment and seized an Ak-47, 115 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Carolina was arrested and faces the following the charges:

Felony failure to appear in court

Felony probation violation

Assault on a female (domestic)

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is in the Guilford County jail under no bond for the charges originating from the search of the residence, a $110,000 secured bond for the probation violation and a domestic hold for the assault on a

female charge.

This is the second time Carolina has been arrested for possessing a gun as a felon since March 2019.

Townsend was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor child abuse and failure to appear in court.

She is in the Guildford County jail under a $1,500 bond.

Wade was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in the Guilford County jail with no bond allowed.

This is the second time Wade has been arrested for felony possession of a gun since February 2019.

Wade was also arrested several times in 2018 by the High Point Police Department including but not limited to murder and carrying a concealed gun.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.