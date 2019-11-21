Woman in critical condition after hit by a car in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police.

At about 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, police, fire crews and Alamance County EMS responded after a person was hit by a car at the intersection of Davis Street and Tarleton Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 46-year-old Jennifer Schnegg lying in the road with serious injuries.

She was taken to a hospital by helicopter where she is in critical condition.

Police believe a woman driving a white 2015 Honda Civic was driving southeast on West Davis Street hit Schnegg while she was walking on the road.

No word on any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.