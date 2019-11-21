Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in Kernersville crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A woman has been charged after a fatal crash in Kernersville earlier this month, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Amanda Eileen Lawson, 37, of Kernersville, is charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and failure to yield right of way on a left turn.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South.

William Allen Boles, 51, of Kernersville, was riding his motorcycle on N.C. 66 when he was hit. Boles died from his injuries.

Last week, a vigil was held honoring Boles.