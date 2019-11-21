Watch Live: President’s former top Russia adviser and counselor for US Embassy in Ukraine to speak in impeachment hearing

Williams High School placed on lockdown as police search for weapon

Posted 4:14 pm, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, November 21, 2019

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Williams High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as officers searched for a weapon on campus, according to an Alamance-Burlington School System spokesperson.

Burlington police notified the school about a possible weapon on campus following a tip about an off-campus altercation last night in the community.

Dismissal was delayed and parents were notified.

“Campus is quiet and students are safe inside classrooms. Parents will be notified as soon as the lockdown is lifted,” the school system said in a news release.

