U.S. 52 closed in both directions near Pinnacle in Stokes County after crash

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — U.S. 52 is closed in both directions after a crash on Thursday afternoon in Stokes County.

The crash happened near the Pinnacle exit.

North Carolina DOT estimates the road will be closed at the scene of the crash until 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured.