Student charged after gun found on campus of Williams High School

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have charged a Williams High School student after a gun was found on campus, according to a news release.

Dimaggio Rodriquez Robinson, 18, of Burlington, was found in possession of a gun on campus and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a concealed weapon.

Williams High School was placed on lockdown Thursday at 2:45 p.m. based on an investigation into an off-campus altercation that happened Wednesday.

Officers searched the school during the lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted and 5:10 p.m. and students were dismissed.

Robinson is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.