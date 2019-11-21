Sam Hunt, singer of ‘Body Like a Back Road,’ arrested for allegedly driving drunk wrong way on parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sam Hunt, the country singer behind the song “Body Like a Back Road” and “House Party,” was arrested after police say he was driving drunk the wrong direction down Ellington Parkway in Nashville, WKRN reports.

Hunt, 34, was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container. He was booked at about 6:30 a.m.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a report of a driver heading the wrong direction on Ellington Parkway’s northbound lanes, near Ben Allen Road, according to an arrest warrant, WKRN reports.

At the scene, they found the vehicle swerving in and out of the lane.

Police could smell alcohol on him and said his eyes were bloodshot, officers say. Two empty beer cans were beside him.

Hunt’s blood alcohol content reportedly came out to .173.

The singer was released on a $2,500 bond.