Police respond to reported shooting at Bojangles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on scene after a shooting at a Bojangles on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.
Officers believe two groups may have been firing at each other.
According to the sheriff's office, a Forsyth County deputy was in the area when the shots were fired and radioed it in.
The deputy said they saw a group running away from the scene, as well as a vehicle.
The sheriff's office and police set up a perimeter.
The vehicle was found unoccupied on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
No injuries have been reported.
No one has been taken into custody.
36.099860 -80.244216