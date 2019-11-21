Police respond to reported shooting at Bojangles in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are on scene after a shooting at a Bojangles on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.

Officers believe two groups may have been firing at each other.

According to the sheriff's office, a Forsyth County deputy was in the area when the shots were fired and radioed it in.

The deputy said they saw a group running away from the scene, as well as a vehicle.

The sheriff's office and police set up a perimeter.

The vehicle was found unoccupied on the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

No one has been taken into custody.