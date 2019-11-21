× Murder suspect arrested after Greensboro man found unconscious in yard, dies from injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after an alleged murder in October, according to arrest warrants.

Alan Ray Brown, 57, is charged with first-degree murder.

Greensboro police started a homicide investigation after a Greensboro man was assaulted and later died from his injuries.

Steve Barnett, 56, of Greensboro, was found unconscious in the front yard when police responded to the 517 W. Terrell St. area at 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 26.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and succumbed to his injuries later that day, police say.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a white t-shirt with a black fanny pack on his shoulder who may have fled the scene on foot.

Brown is being held in Guilford County jail under no bond.