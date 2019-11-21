Watch Live: President’s former top Russia adviser and counselor for US Embassy in Ukraine to speak in impeachment hearing

Man driving moped with lights off faces charge of ‘impeding traffic’ after seriously injured by car

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A moped driver was charged after he was hit by a car and seriously injured, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers say it’s because he was impeding traffic and didn’t have his lights on.

At about 4:29 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 29, near Hicone Road.

Matthew Scott Chatterton, 30, of Browns Summit, was driving a 2020 Genuine Moped south on the highway as a 19-year-old was driving the same direction in a 2003 Toyota car.

Troopers say Chatterton didn’t have his lights on, and the teenager hit Chatterton’s moped from behind.

Chatterton suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The teenager was not injured.

The driver of the moped is now charged with impeding traffic.

