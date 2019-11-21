× Man driving moped with lights off faces charge of ‘impeding traffic’ after seriously injured by car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A moped driver was charged after he was hit by a car and seriously injured, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers say it’s because he was impeding traffic and didn’t have his lights on.

At about 4:29 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 29, near Hicone Road.

Matthew Scott Chatterton, 30, of Browns Summit, was driving a 2020 Genuine Moped south on the highway as a 19-year-old was driving the same direction in a 2003 Toyota car.

Troopers say Chatterton didn’t have his lights on, and the teenager hit Chatterton’s moped from behind.

Chatterton suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The teenager was not injured.

The driver of the moped is now charged with impeding traffic.