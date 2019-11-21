Watch Live: President’s former top Russia adviser and counselor for US Embassy in Ukraine to speak in impeachment hearing

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu will be indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust

Posted 12:14 pm, November 21, 2019, by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem November 13, 2019.

Israel’s attorney general unveiled charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three separate corruption investigations Thursday, marking the first time in the country’s history that a sitting prime minister faces indictment in criminal investigations.

Netanyahu has proclaimed his innocence ever since the criminal investigations became public nearly three years ago. He was expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening.

Even though a formal indictment may be months away, the charges are a blow to the political and personal future of Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, who has held office for more than thirteen years in total.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.