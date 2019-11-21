Investigators find potential accelerant inside house after fire in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Members of the High Point crime lab, state investigators and city fire investigators have recovered potential accelerant evidence in the rubble of a house after a fire.

On Wednesday evening, neighbors reported seeing smoke from the back of a house on Fallin Court in High Point.

Once crews got on scene, they begin to try and attack the flames that were beginning to spread.

“It came out some windows, then the fire migrated into the attic,” Fire Marshall Chris Weir said.

He said they were able to put the flames out, but not before the fire could destroy much of the roof portion of the house.

As standard procedure, they began to conduct a full examination but called it off.

“We felt that it was unsafe to do a scene examination or an investigation at that point,” Weir said.

On Thursday during the investigation, crews brought out a K-9 unit that was specially designed to detect accelerants.

They were allowed inside the house and within 10 minutes of searching had discovered potential spots of interest.

That potential evidence was collected and will be examined inside a lab.

Weir explained it could have been something as basic as your typical household items that was detected or something more malicious.

Those results could take months to get back.

The owner of the house was not at home at the time of the fire. His two dogs were inside when the fire started. One of them was able to escape, while the other was found dead in the back part of the house.