Guilford County Schools bus driver walkout called off

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Next week’s planned Guilford County bus driver walkout has been called off, according to Guilford County Association of Educators President Todd Warren.

The school district was planning for bus drivers to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.

146 bus drivers requested Monday and/or Tuesday of next week off, according to Angie Henry, the CFO with Guilford County Schools.

Guilford County Schools denied requests.

Two bus drivers FOX8 spoke with on Monday said they were not going to come to work despite the requests being denied.

The drivers say they want a $15 starting salary and a roughly $2 raise for existing employees.

Warren did not say why the walkout was called off.