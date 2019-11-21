Google takes middle ground with plan to police political ads, gas prices to hit 5-year high near Thanksgiving and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Google which plans to run political ads but police them for lies, gas prices which will hit five-year highs over the Thanksgiving holiday and a survey that found close to half of American workers expect their online shopping to cut into their productivity.
