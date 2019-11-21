× Dog chewed off own leg after being left with no food or water; man charged

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after a dog was found neglected and missing a limb, according to New York State Police.

Carl K. Pritchard, 59, of Exeter, New York, is charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance and failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs left outdoors.

Zoe was found last week missing her left front leg, with no food or water, living outside in a plastic pet crate with hay inside.

Veterinarians believe the dog chewed off its own leg.

Zoe was cared for by the Susquehanna SPCA and is now at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.