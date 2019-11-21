City leaders push for more parking in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- People say the lack of parking in High Point is a daily struggle.

“You can’t even go downtown. There’s no parking,” said Michael Davarachvili, who often travels to High Point for work.

“The parking decks fill up almost immediately. The spaces out here fill up immediately,” said Kasey Nichols, a student at High Point University and employee at Penny Path Cafe and Crepe Shop.

Its complaints like these that are pushing High Point city leaders to create more parking in downtown High Point.

“Me and my wife, we usually end up just going back home because we couldn’t find parking on Friday and that’s crazy,” Davarachvili stated.

The struggle for spots is only expected to grow as the area around the ballpark develops. What is now open space around BB&T Point will be transformed into the 275 North Elm structure come next year: a three-story, 52,000-square-foot building with a food hall on the first floor.

“Going to work sometimes you want to stop and get something but you can’t. You don’t have parking,” Davarachvili explained.

“All of our negative reviews about our restaurant is from parking because there’s not a lot of space, especially if we’re busy on a Saturday and have a line out the door, there’s no parking,” Nichols expressed.

The city is offering $1,010,000 as compensation to condemn the Davis and Goldberg Orthodontics property on North Elm.

The owners have 30 days to file a condemnation complaint.

Part of the push stems from a legal agreement with Elliot Sidewalk Communities that requires the city to build a parking deck near the stadium. FOX8 has reached out to Davis and Goldberg Orthodontics but has not heard back yet.