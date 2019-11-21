A woman might have to register as a sex offender for being topless in her own home near her stepchildren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALE LAKE CITY — A Utah woman is facing charges after she says her stepchildren spotted her topless in her own home.

Tili Buchanan is now charged with a misdemeanor that could force her to register as a sex offender.

The initial incident happened more than a year ago in Salt Lake City.

Buchanan's lawyers were in court Tuesday, asking a judge to strike down the state law.

Buchanan says she and her husband were hanging drywall in their garage.

That's when they took off their shirts in order to keep them from getting dusty.

Buchanan also removed her bra.

Her three stepchildren then asked why she wasn't wearing a shirt.

She told the children everyone should be fine walking around their own home with their skin showing.

"It was in the privacy of my own home," Buchanan said. "My husband was right next to me in the exact same manner, so I'm being prosecuted for it."

Defense Attorney Leah Farrell said, "When you look at this statute is there's one, there's a part of it that says a woman. This part of a woman is found inherently obscene. And this part of a man isn't. And that really sets up an unequal, unfair dichotomy."

Buchanan is facing three counts of lewdness in front of a child.

The judge is expected to rule in a couple of months.