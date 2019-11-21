2 killed in crash on U.S. 52 in Stokes County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway patrol has released the identities of the two people killed in a crash on U.S. 52 in Stokes County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the Pinnacle exit.

The driver of a pickup truck was headed south on U.S. 52, lost control of the truck and hit a guardrail.

The truck overturned and all three people in the truck were thrown from the vehicle.

Harold Woodie II, 54, and Lonnie Woodie, 47, both of Mocksville, died from their injuries.

Angela Woodie, 49, of Mocksville, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Troopers said she was conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

There is no word on what caused the driver to lose control.