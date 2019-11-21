2 in serious condition after worker opens fire at North Carolina packing plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAR HEEL, N.C. — Police say an employee at a North Carolina packing plant opened fire on his coworkers.

Two people were injured from the shooting at Smithfield Packing Company in Tar Heel.

The incident unfolded just before midnight on Thursday.

Investigators say a man and a woman were shot by a co-worker in a stairwell.

They were both flown to nearby hospitals and are in serious condition.

WRAL has identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jaquante Williams.

Hundreds of employees were evacuated from the meat processing plant.

The suspect was arrested after a K-9 found him hiding in the trees behind the plant.

Police have not said what motivated the shooting.