What’s the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

Posted 6:42 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, November 20, 2019
Data pix.

Many Americans know that diabetes is a serious condition, but not all Americans can explain the differences between type 1 and type 2.

Someone with type 1 diabetes has a complete lack of insulin. the body’s immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, so this disease is treated specifically with insulin injections.

Someone with type 2 diabetes has too little insulin or the body cannot use insulin effectively, which is referred to as insulin resistance. This disease can be treated with a healthy diet and lifestyle changes, such as exercising.

In today's House Call, we explore how doctors treat these forms of diabetes and what you need to know about pre-diabetes.

Community Nutritionist Elizabeth Walser, of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, joins us.

