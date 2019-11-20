Veteran wins new roof in Rockingham County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A U.S. Army veteran and his wife got a new roof on their home today.

The couple got the most votes in an initiative in Rockingham County to help those in need.

A No Roof Left Behind installation celebration was held Wednesday for veteran Jerry Trent.

Four homeowners in Rockingham County are getting new roofs on their homes for free thanks to Sykwalker Roofing, who is supplying the labor, and to Purple Heart Homes and Owens Corning, who are providing the roofing materials.