Suspect turns himself in after allegedly hitting person with his car at Greensboro gas station

Posted 12:03 pm, November 20, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man turned himself in after a hit-and-run at a Greensboro gas station, according to police.

Police believe Anthony Jay Sim, 26, of Lexington, was the driver when a car hit a person Saturday at the Shell Gas Station at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd. He has been charged with felony hit and run and driving while license revoked.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:19 am. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a red Honda Civic with a flat, black hood, as well as an Instagram logo and “K24” on the rear glass.

The suspect was described as an Asian man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot. He has a slim build and dark hair with no facial hair. He was wearing dark jeans, a black North Face jacket, white sneakers and a chain with a big medallion.

After multiple tips to Crime Stoppers, police took Sim into custody when he turned himself in. Officers say the suspect was cooperative.

He was taken to Guilford County Jail and received a $5,000 bond.

