Suspect shot by police officer after pursuit, crash on Business 85 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Wayne Scott.

At 3:30 p.m., officers saw a truck speeding on Business 85 North and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck sped up and drove erratically, going off the road at least twice, Scott said.

The truck crashed on Business 85 North near the Randleman Road exit.

An officer got out of his patrol vehicle and ran toward the median where the truck had crashed.

Scott said the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.

Officers administered first aid and the suspect was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect's identity has not been released and there is no word on what charges he will be facing.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.