Live: Defense Dept. official Laura Cooper and State Dept. official David Hale to speak in today’s impeachment hearing

Suspect shot by police officer after pursuit, crash on Business 85 in Greensboro

Posted 5:50 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, November 20, 2019
Data pix.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Wayne Scott.

At 3:30 p.m., officers saw a truck speeding on Business 85 North and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck sped up and drove erratically, going off the road at least twice, Scott said.

The truck crashed on Business 85 North near the Randleman Road exit.

An officer got out of his patrol vehicle and ran toward the median where the truck had crashed.

Scott said the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.

Officers administered first aid and the suspect was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect's identity has not been released and there is no word on what charges he will be facing.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.