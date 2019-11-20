Southern Roots in Jamestown offers some delicious party tray ideas for the Holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Tis' the for Holiday parties.

Don't stress about the menu. On Recipe Wednesday, we stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for some easy, delicious party tray ideas.

Blue Cheese Popovers

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

2 T butter melted (plus extra to butter tins)

1 C flour

½ t salt

1/8 t pepper

1 ¼ ounces crumbled blue cheese

1 t herbs de provence

Directions

In large bowl whisk eggs, milk, melted butter, flour, salt and pepper. Whisk until all lumps have disappeared. Whisk in the cheese and the herbs. Put batter in air tight container and chill for at least 2 hours Preheat oven to 425. Generously butter a mini-muffin tin. Fill each cup to the top with chilled batter. Bake until golden and puffed, 15-18 minutes. Serve warm

Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients

1 can drained artichoke hearts, chopped

½ C mayo

1 C shredded parmesan

4 spring onions diced small

½ tsp minced garlic

2 dozen large or 3 dozen small mushrooms

Olive Oil and white wine for drizzle

Directions

Preheat oven to 400. Mix all ingredients (other than mushrooms) in a bowl. Remove stems from mushrooms. Place mushrooms caps on baking sheets. Fill each mushroom with filling. Drizzle white wine and olive oil over the stuffed caps. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes

Roasted Grape Crostini

Ingredients

1 French baguette (ask your local grocery store to slice very thin)

Olive Oil

1 T minced garlic

½ T fresh thyme, finely chopped

½ T fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 ½ C whole milk ricotta

1 ½ pounds seedless red grapes, halved

Crushed pistachios

Honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Brush one side of each slice of bread with olive oil, spread with garlic, rosemary and thyme. Toast, let toasted bread cool. Preheat oven to 400. Toss grapes with 1 T olive oil. Spread on lined baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes (stirring once halfway through). Mix ricotta and salt and pepper in a bowl until combined On cooled bread spoon on some of the ricotta mixture, followed by the roasted grape mixture. Garnish with crushed pistachios and drizzle with honey.

Lisa’s Charcuterie Board

For each person that you plan to serve, purchase:

2 ounces sliced deli meats (salami, capicola, prosciutto, chorizo, summer salami, mortadella etc)

1 ounce cheese (brie, goat, camembert, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, gouda, edam etc)

Crackers of your choice

Then choose from any or all of the following: grapes, berries, pickles, olives, honeycomb, roasted romas or sundried tomatoes

Buy fresh rosemary, thyme and bay leaves to garnish