Southern Roots in Jamestown offers some delicious party tray ideas for the Holiday season

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Tis' the for Holiday parties.
Don't stress about the menu. On Recipe Wednesday, we stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for some easy, delicious party tray ideas.
Blue Cheese Popovers
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 2 T butter melted (plus extra to butter tins)
- 1 C flour
- ½ t salt
- 1/8 t pepper
- 1 ¼ ounces crumbled blue cheese
- 1 t herbs de provence
Directions
- In large bowl whisk eggs, milk, melted butter, flour, salt and pepper. Whisk until all lumps have disappeared.
- Whisk in the cheese and the herbs.
- Put batter in air tight container and chill for at least 2 hours
- Preheat oven to 425.
- Generously butter a mini-muffin tin.
- Fill each cup to the top with chilled batter.
- Bake until golden and puffed, 15-18 minutes.
- Serve warm
Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients
- 1 can drained artichoke hearts, chopped
- ½ C mayo
- 1 C shredded parmesan
- 4 spring onions diced small
- ½ tsp minced garlic
- 2 dozen large or 3 dozen small mushrooms
- Olive Oil and white wine for drizzle
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Mix all ingredients (other than mushrooms) in a bowl.
- Remove stems from mushrooms.
- Place mushrooms caps on baking sheets.
- Fill each mushroom with filling.
- Drizzle white wine and olive oil over the stuffed caps.
- Bake at 400 for 20 minutes
Roasted Grape Crostini
Ingredients
- 1 French baguette (ask your local grocery store to slice very thin)
- Olive Oil
- 1 T minced garlic
- ½ T fresh thyme, finely chopped
- ½ T fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 ½ C whole milk ricotta
- 1 ½ pounds seedless red grapes, halved
- Crushed pistachios
- Honey
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
- Brush one side of each slice of bread with olive oil, spread with garlic, rosemary and thyme.
- Toast, let toasted bread cool.
- Preheat oven to 400.
- Toss grapes with 1 T olive oil.
- Spread on lined baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes (stirring once halfway through).
- Mix ricotta and salt and pepper in a bowl until combined
- On cooled bread spoon on some of the ricotta mixture, followed by the roasted grape mixture.
- Garnish with crushed pistachios and drizzle with honey.
Lisa’s Charcuterie Board
For each person that you plan to serve, purchase:
- 2 ounces sliced deli meats (salami, capicola, prosciutto, chorizo, summer salami, mortadella etc)
- 1 ounce cheese (brie, goat, camembert, Pecorino Romano, cheddar, gouda, edam etc)
- Crackers of your choice
- Then choose from any or all of the following: grapes, berries, pickles, olives, honeycomb, roasted romas or sundried tomatoes
- Buy fresh rosemary, thyme and bay leaves to garnish
