Southeast Middle School supports beloved custodian with breast cancer by wearing pink

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- "The number one Southeast Jaguar," "grandma," or Ms. Cathie are some of the nicknames Cathie Hayes goes by. Southeast Middle School in Kernersville continued to express their admiration for their school custodian by wearing pink.

"She is just one of the pillars of our school here that has just helped Southeast be as successful as it is," Principal Stephanie Gentry said.

Pink shirts and sweaters were just the beginning. As students and teachers walked the halls, you saw pink socks, hair bows and even pink hair. Ms. Cathie was overwhelmed by all of the attention.

"I love kids. I love being around the kids," Hayes said.

Gentry explained that Ms. Cathie is more than a custodian. She counseled students that weren't getting along, ending their conflict and putting them on the path to success. At times, she has even rewarded students with gift cards from fast food restaurants. So when Hayes found out she had breast cancer, the Southeast family stepped up.

"We want her waking up every day knowing that she has our full support 110 percent," Gentry said.

So the Southeast Middle School student body made get well cards and wore pink. Administrators collected money and donated to Ms. Cathie. Hayes is grateful for the well wishes. It gives her the energy she needs to fight cancer.

"You got to fight and you got to have a lot of faith and I do," Hayes. said. "It will keep me going and the support from the whole school."

Hayes will undergo cancer treatment and will be away from Southeast Middle School. Hayes believes she will be back soon.

"I'm not a quitter. I'm going to fight," Hayes said. "I think the outlook is good and I am hoping for the best."