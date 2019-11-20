× Reidsville school bus with children on board involved in crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving a Reidsville school bus carrying children ended without any reported injuries, according to Rockingham County Schools.

Rockingham County dispatch said the crash happened on Northrup Street on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Rodney Shotwell said eight children from Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School were on bus 23 when a car hit the bus from behind.

The children were taken to their schools where school nurses will evaluate them as a precaution. No one reported injuries.

Parents have been notified.