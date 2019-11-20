Watch Live: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to speak in today’s impeachment hearing

Reidsville school bus with children on board involved in crash

Posted 9:16 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, November 20, 2019

(Submitted photo)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving a Reidsville school bus carrying children ended without any reported injuries, according to Rockingham County Schools.

Rockingham County dispatch said the crash happened on Northrup Street on Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Rodney Shotwell said eight children from Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High School were on bus 23 when a car hit the bus from behind.

The children were taken to their schools where school nurses will evaluate them as a precaution. No one reported injuries.

Parents have been notified.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.