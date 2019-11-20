North Carolina A&T student hit by car returns home from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Onnr Grogan is home recovering after being struck by a car while walking to NCA&T’s campus in September.

Grogan, 21, said Wednesday that she is working to walk without the use of her walker and improve her memory at home in Wake County after spending nearly two months in the hospital.

“Definitely took some time out of my life,” she said. “I never thought anything would change like that.”

Grogan said she doesn’t remember the crash on East Market Street near Laurel Street, or most of her time in the hospital. Still, she explained that the crash scarred her mentally.

“Even knowing that I got hit by a car, I’m definitely anxious around cars, like I’m inside the house and I know that there’s a yard and a porch between me and the road but just like gives me paranoia,” she said.

She is also regaining her independence following the crash.

“I want to cook something, I want to try new stuff, I want to go running. I don’t even like running but I want to be able to run and ride my bike,” she said.

The biological engineering student hopes to return to school in August to finish her degree.

“I’m trying to take a full year off of school so that my brain can heal up and then go back to school in August. I’m just not sure if I’m going to go part-time or full-time, like it might take a year and a half or two years to do the last one year,” Grogan said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for her medical bills and has raised more than $4,000.

“I’m really grateful for all the help everyone has given me, even when I asked not to get help, I’m still grateful for the help,” Grogan said.

Police did not file any charges against the driver who hit Grogan because they said she was not in a crosswalk.