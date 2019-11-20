× NC State Sen. Rick Gunn, of Alamance County, will not seek reelection

BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina State Sen. Rick Gunn, who represents District 24, including Alamance and part of Guilford County, will not seek reelection, according to a news release from President Pro Tempore State Sen. Phil Berger’s office.

Gunn, the Senate Majority Whip who has served five terms in the state senate, made the announcement Wednesday while speaking at the Alamance Chamber of Commerce Community Leaders Retreat.

“Serving the people of Alamance and Guilford counties has been a tremendous honor, but it’s time for me to focus more on my family and my business,” he said. “I’m so grateful for my constituents and my colleagues and I’m proud of all we accomplished together in 10 years.”

Gunn said he plans to instead move on and fulfill a lifelong goal of working with his two sons on a joint business venture, according to the release.

According to Berger’s office, his Senate colleagues affectionately called him “Senator Funn.”

“Senator Gunn helped lead the charge on the regulatory changes that helped unleash a boom decade in North Carolina,” Berger said. “We’ll miss him, but working with his two sons on a joint venture is something he’s always envisioned, and I’m happy he gets to fulfill that dream.”

State Sen. Harry Brown added, “I couldn’t be happier for my friend. Conversations about alcohol and gambling will be a little less entertaining without him here, but I know he’s going to love the time he’ll spend building a business with his family.”