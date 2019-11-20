× NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his last season

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson said 2020 will be his last season in an announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

After 18 years, Johnson will enjoy one last season as a full-time NASCAR driver.

“I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible,” he said in the video.

Johnson says he hopes 2020 will be one the best years yet for the team.

The driver lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and opened the bowling alley Jimmie Johnson’s Victory Lanes in Randleman in 2007.