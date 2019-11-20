Watch Live: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to speak in today’s impeachment hearing

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his last season

Posted 1:08 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, November 20, 2019

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Rookie Throwback Chevrolet, sits in his car on the grid during pre-race ceremonies for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2018 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson said 2020 will be his last season in an announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

After 18 years, Johnson will enjoy one last season as a full-time NASCAR driver.

“I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible,” he said in the video.

Johnson says he hopes 2020 will be one the best years yet for the team.

The driver lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and opened the bowling alley Jimmie Johnson’s Victory Lanes in Randleman in 2007.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.