Man dead after shooting sends 3 to hospital in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1300 block of Peachtree Street.

Shortly after arriving, officers were called to the Hanes Mall Boulevard exit ramp on Interstate 40.

Arriving officers found a car on the side of the road and two men — 22-year-old Ajian Lynell Jones, of Winston-Salem, and Andres Harris — suffering from gunshot wounds in the car.

EMS brought both men to a hospital.

Investigators learned a third gunshot victim, Charvez Brown, 25, of Winston-Salem, arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe he was involved in the same incident.

Officers believe Brown agreed to meet up with Danielle Charlette Miller on the 1300 block of Peachtree Street to sell her a controlled substance, but when he arrived, he was confronted by Harris and Jones.

Harris and Jones tried to rob Brown, and gunfire erupted, leaving all three men injured.

Brown reportedly went back to his home at 106 Green Point Drive before going to the hospital.

Miller, Harris and Jones left in a vehicle, but, after taking damage during the gunfire, the car stopped on I-40 west near Hanes Mall Boulevard.

When a passerby stopped to help, they saw the gunshot victim and called 911.

Jones died at the hospital.

Harris's injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Miller has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and aid and abetting an armed robbery. She was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

More charges may be filed.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.