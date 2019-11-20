× Man charged with murder after assault in Winston-Salem in March

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder in connection with an assault in March in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Robby Vincent Smith, 38, was initially charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury after allegedly assaulting 69-year-old Daniel Souther at the Budget Inn on Peters Creek Parkway on March 2.

Souther died on April 21 while in the care of hospice. Smith was arrested on April 24 on the assault charge and posted bond that day.

Based on autopsy findings, Souther’s death was ruled a homicide and police obtained a warrant for arrest charging Smith with murder in October.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday at the Travelers Inn in Winston-Salem and is being held in jail without bond.