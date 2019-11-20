Lifetime says movie about Chris Watts, who killed his pregnant wife, 2 daughters, will air in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As a man serves multiple life sentences for killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters, Lifetime plans to tell the story with a movie, "Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer."

Chris Watts reportedly strangled his wife, Shanann, who has family ties to North Carolina, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, before crudely disposing of them at a secluded site where he worked in Colorado. Shanann was pregnant with their unborn son, who was to be named Nico Lee.

After confessing and taking a plea deal, he received five life sentences — three consecutive and two concurrent — with no possibility of parole on Nov. 19, 2018.

According to E! News, this is description Lifetime offers for "Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer."

When Chris Watts tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light.

The movie, starring Sean Kleier as Chris Watts and Ashley Williams as Shanann Watts, is set to premiere on Jan. 25.