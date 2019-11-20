K-9 ‘Boomer’ of the National Park Service retires after 56 dog years in uniform

SULPHER, Okla. — National Parks Service K-9 ‘Boomer’ has earned a whole lot of belly rubs after 56 dog years of service with Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma.

NPS announced Boomer’s retirement Monday.

For the next few weeks, Boomer will help to train up his successor, K-9 ‘Rex.’

Then, he’ll settle into retirement in Sulphur.

“He will remain in the Sulphur area, where he plans to spend more time with his family, receive as many belly rubs as he can guilt them into providing, chase squirrels, and continue to be a very good boy,” NPS said in a release.

Boomer began work in 2011 after he completed his narcotics detection training.

When needed, he helped out with other law enforcement efforts traveling to lend a paw at the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Jewel Cave National Park, Wind Cave National Park, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, Washita Battlefield National Historic Site, and Black Hills, Boise, and Challis National Forests.

He even helped out the U.S. Postal Service.