Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, accuses city of malicious prosecution

CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett is suing the City of Chicago and the city's police department.

Smollett's attorneys filed a countersuit saying criminal charges against the actor were brought forth in bad faith.

In January, Smollett said two men attacked him and called him racial slurs.

Chicago police investigated the case for weeks.

They later said they believed Smollett staged the attack to boost his acting career.

The actor was charged with 16 felony counts, but a prosecutor dropped the charges saying Smollett forfeited his bail money and completed community service.

The City of Chicago sued the actor to recover the $130,000 spent investigating the incident.

Smollett's lawyers want the case to go to trial.

The city has not commented on the countersuit.