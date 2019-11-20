Greensboro-native Rhiannon Giddens nominated ahead of 62nd Grammy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folk musician Rhiannon Giddens, a Greensboro-native, earned yet another Grammy nomination ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Giddens' song "I'm On My Way" was nominated for Best American Roots Performance.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to air on Jan. 26.

This is far from the first nomination for the singer who already holds one Grammy award.

In 2010, she and her band Carolina Chocolate Drops won a Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album with the album "Genuine Negro Jig."

The Carolina Chocolate Drops went on to be nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012 with "Leaving Eden."

In 2015, she was nominated for Best Folk Album for her first studio album, "Tomorrow Is My Turn," and again in 2016 with "Factory Girl."

She was also nominated for Best American Roots Performance for the song "Factory Girl" in 2016.