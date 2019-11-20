Greensboro man arrested during South Carolina operation targeting child predators

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested as part of an operation targeting child predators, according to a news release from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

For multiple days, the York County Sheriff’s Office, along with 12 other state and federal law enforcement agencies, participated in an online child exploitation investigation called “Operation Vigilant Shepherd.”

Ten potential child predators were arrested, including Steven Bradley Loflin Sr., of Greensboro.

Five of the arrestees, dubbed as travelers, actually came to the residence or attempted to come to the residence of the operation.

“Taking these type of people off the streets is one of the greatest things law enforcement can do for our community. We want our communities safe, we want our internet safe,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Additional suspects are still being identified. Once they are positively identified and located, they will be arrested. The investigation is ongoing.