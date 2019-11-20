Fairgrove Family Resource Center fights hunger in Davidson County with thousands of pounds of food each year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the past 24 years, the Fairgrove Family Resource Center has been changing lives in Davidson County.

"We want to see families thrive," Terri Fisher said. "We want to help people when they're feeling at their worst and giving them a helpful hand in a hope that things can get better for them."

The nonprofit's biggest service is its food bank, distributing more than 400,000 pounds of food each year and feeding as many as 14,000 families.

"We provide nutritionally balanced food and it is a large quantity of food so when someone comes here, they're not leaving with just, you know, basic," Fisher said. "We have food that, if someone budgets correctly, it will last them 10 days to two weeks."

This truck is a critical part of fulfilling that mission. It's used to pick up most of the donated food.

So when a tire blew and all of them needed to be replaced, the High Point Community Foundation stepped in to help.

That support allowed the Fairgrove Family Resource Center to keep doing what it does best.