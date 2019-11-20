Driver charged after tractor-trailer crashes into Winston-Salem funeral home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged with a misdemeanor after crashing into a Winston-Salem funeral home Tuesday night, according to police.

At about 9:14 p.m., officers responded after the tractor-trailer, hauling plastic bags and other materials from Martisville, Virginia, to Chino, California, crashed into Salem Funeral & Cremations on South Main Street

Police say Jing Hung, 34, of Monterey Park, California, was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 Business west onto a new exit ramp onto South Main Street. A 31-year-old woman was riding as a passenger.

As the tractor-trailer tried to turn, it slammed into the funeral home at about 8:34 p.m.

Hung says his brakes failed, causing the crash.

Hung has since been charged with careless and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The driver's left elbow and left leg were sore after the crash. The passenger had a sore left leg. Both turned down medical treatment.

The crash damaged a window and some bricks, according to the co-owner of the funeral home. No one was inside at the time.

A hazmat crew was called in because of a diesel fuel spill.