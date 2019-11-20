Watch Live: US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to speak in today’s impeachment hearing

Driver charged after tractor-trailer crashes into Winston-Salem funeral home

Posted 9:43 am, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, November 20, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged with a misdemeanor after crashing into a Winston-Salem funeral home Tuesday night, according to police.

At about 9:14 p.m., officers responded after the tractor-trailer, hauling plastic bags and other materials from Martisville, Virginia, to Chino, California, crashed into Salem Funeral & Cremations on South Main Street

Police say Jing Hung, 34, of Monterey Park, California, was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 Business west onto a new exit ramp onto South Main Street. A 31-year-old woman was riding as a passenger.

As the tractor-trailer tried to turn, it slammed into the funeral home at about 8:34 p.m.

Hung says his brakes failed, causing the crash.

Hung has since been charged with careless and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The driver's left elbow and left leg were sore after the crash. The passenger had a sore left leg. Both turned down medical treatment.

The crash damaged a window and some bricks, according to the co-owner of the funeral home. No one was inside at the time.

A hazmat crew was called in because of a diesel fuel spill.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.