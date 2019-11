Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A crash has caused the northbound lanes of Business 85 to close in Greensboro near mile marker 35, according to the NCDOT.

All traffic is being diverted onto Exit 35-A for U.S. 220 South.

NCDOT expects the northbound lanes to be closed until 6 p.m.

Authorities have not released any details about the crash.