Burlington homes struck by bullets after drive-by firefight on road; SUV crashes blocks away

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for the culprits after a firefight and a crash in Burlington.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 800 block of Grace Avenue, police report.

At the scene, officers found two homes hit by gunfire.

Investigators believe the homes were hit by stray bullets during a firefight between people in two vehicles.

The victims and suspects left the area before the police got to the scene.

Moments later, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Mebane Street and James Street.

Officers say a Mercedes SUV, which was involved in the shooting, crashed into another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting.

Multiple people reportedly got out of the SUV and ran away after the crash.

No one has been reported injured from either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.