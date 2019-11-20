× American Medical Association calls for ban on e-cigarette and vaping products, except for prescription-only products

SAN DIEGO — After more than 40 deaths and 2,000 illnesses, the American Medical Association called for the nation to ban all e-cigarette and vaping products without Food and Drug Administration approval in a Tuesday announcement.

“Since declaring e-cigarette use and vaping an urgent public health epidemic in 2018, the AMA has pushed for more stringent policies to help protect our nation’s young people from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine use,” said AMA President Patrice A. Harris. “For decades we have led the public health fight to combat the harmful effects of tobacco products, and we will continue to support policies and regulations aimed at preventing another generation from becoming dependent on nicotine.”

The AMA House of Delegates adopted new policies with the aim of safeguarding the new generation from nicotine dependence, including this call to action.

The associations call for federal and state governments to take regulatory, legislative or legal action to ban the sale of all e-cigarette and vaping products. The only exception would be FDA-approved, prescription-only tobacco cessation products.

They also call for further research to study the effectiveness of e-cigarettes and vaping products to help tobacco-users break the habit.

“The recent lung illness outbreak has alarmed physicians and the broader public health community and shined a light on the fact that we have very little evidence about the short- and long-term health consequences of e-cigarettes and vaping products,” Harris said. “It’s simple – we must keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people and that’s why we are calling for an immediate ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products from the market.

“With the number of young people using e-cigarettes spiking it is not only critical that there is research into nicotine addiction treatments for this population, but it is imperative that we continue efforts to prevent youth from ever using nicotine.”