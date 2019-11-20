× Agents with Homeland Security Investigations visited Duggar home

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Homeland Security Investigations confirms that agents were present at the Duggar’s Tontitown home last week, KNWA reports.

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

The reason for the investigation was not disclosed by HSI and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas will not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

The Duggar family is probably best known for television reality shows titled “19 Kids and Counting,” and “Counting On.”

Josh Duggar was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud and that trial is scheduled to begin next year.

The patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002. He was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee.

Jedidah, 20, who filed papers to run for State Representative, said he did not know anything that was going on at the family home. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Chad Gallagher, the Duggar’s publicist released an official statement on behalf of the family:

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of “fake news” that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”