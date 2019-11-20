× 6 victims of human trafficking found in man’s car during North Carolina traffic stop, troopers say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers arrested a man after they say they found him with six victims of human trafficking on a North Carolina highway, WSOC reports.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers pulled over a gray Toyota Sequoia with Arizona plates on Interstate 86, near York Road.

Edgar Ortiz-Jarquin, 37, gave consent for troopers to search the SUV, and while they were looking for drugs, they found both meth and the six alleged human trafficking victims, troopers said, according to WSOC.

The people, including men and women ranging in ages from 18 to 30, got out, and Ortiz-Jarquin allegedly tried to run away.

Troopers found him walking on a road a few hours later and arrested him on a charge of resisting arrest and three drug charges.

Troopers to do not know if these people were being trafficked for sex, labor or other purposes.