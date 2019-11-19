Tractor-trailer crashes into Winston-Salem funeral home

Posted 9:17 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, November 19, 2019
Data pix.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a Winston-Salem funeral home on Tuesday night.

Video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows the tractor-trailer crashed into Salem Funeral & Cremations on South Main Street.

Two people in the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

A hazmat crew was called in because of a diesel fuel spill.

South Main Street will be closed at the scene of the crash until the scene is cleared.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

