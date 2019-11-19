Tractor-trailer crashes into Winston-Salem funeral home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a Winston-Salem funeral home on Tuesday night.
Video from the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows the tractor-trailer crashed into Salem Funeral & Cremations on South Main Street.
Two people in the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.
A hazmat crew was called in because of a diesel fuel spill.
South Main Street will be closed at the scene of the crash until the scene is cleared.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
36.099860 -80.244216