Teenagers arrested after getting onto bus, attacking elementary school children, school district says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Teenagers face charges after they allegedly got onto an elementary school bus and attacked several children, sending one to the hospital, according to WSB.
Monday, the Snapfinger Elementary School bus was making a stop on Hollyhock Terrace in Dekalb County, Georgia, when the teenagers got on.
“During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school student boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student,” the school said in a voicemail to parents, WSB reports.
The teens attacked several students, but only one was sent to a hospital.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old who was not a student, as well as a high schooler and two middle schoolers. They are charged with assault.
School officials provided the following statement, according to WSB:
The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. On Nov. 18, an incident occurred on a school bus on Hollyhock Terrace involving Snapfinger Elementary students. Two middle school students, one high school student, and an 18-year-old non-student attacked elementary students, which resulted in one elementary student being transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).
DeKalb County School District Police responded immediately, investigated and obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old non-student. Two middle schools students were arrested and taken to Juvenile Intake.