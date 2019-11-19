× Teenagers arrested after getting onto bus, attacking elementary school children, school district says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Teenagers face charges after they allegedly got onto an elementary school bus and attacked several children, sending one to the hospital, according to WSB.

Monday, the Snapfinger Elementary School bus was making a stop on Hollyhock Terrace in Dekalb County, Georgia, when the teenagers got on.

“During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school student boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student,” the school said in a voicemail to parents, WSB reports.

The teens attacked several students, but only one was sent to a hospital.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old who was not a student, as well as a high schooler and two middle schoolers. They are charged with assault.

School officials provided the following statement, according to WSB: