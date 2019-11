Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — As businesses try to stay competitive, they often make upgrades, starting with their lighting.

There are newer, more efficient bulbs on the market, but they've got to be safe.

Brad Jones tells us about a company that makes sure safety is always a top priority, with lighting products that are Made in North Carolina.

