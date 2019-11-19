Watch Live: Impeachment hearings continue with former ambassador and former National Security aide

Post Malone coming to Greensboro Coliseum

Posted 1:18 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, November 19, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Post Malone fans, get ready.

The platinum-selling, hip-hop star is coming to Greensboro in 2020.

Post Malone’s Runaway Tour is stopping off at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 1, 2020. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will be supporting him for the show.

Post Malone’s newest album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” has spent 5 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 200.

The “Rockstar” and “Congratulations” singer was on a plane over the summer that made an emergency landing after two of the tires allegedly blew out after takeoff.

